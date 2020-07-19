Biche footballers learn to plant corn

Members of the Biche Football Development School plant corn as part of the fundraising post covid19 lockdown initiative. - Photos courtesy Deniece Didier

THE principle of sowing and reaping is being taught to 30 children in Biche as they take part in a farming project by their football club, Biche Football Development School.

Two years ago, Newsday profiled the founder of the club, then 25-year-old Denice Dedier, who launched her apparel Seed of Greatness. Since then the club has grown and now include 60 children between the ages of five to 16.

Stymied by the covid19 pandemic from engaging in fund-raising events and sponsorship decreasing as result of the economic fallout, Didier decided to plant seeds, well more so, ears of corn.

“I planned for the re-opening of the club to do an agri-project with a twofold benefit. One is to help them understand the economic impact of covid19 meant less funds and we needed to generate funds for the programme and most importantly, let them learn the value of working for what they want. Nothing in life is easy. I want them to learn that they have to put in work and get the results, the concept of sowing and reaping.”

The project began in late June after three residents donated parcels of land to the club to plant corn. Some of the donors, Didier said, are farmers and are giving the children hands-on teaching. The children under 12 assisted in setting up the nursery while the older ones planted the corn and take turns pruning and salting the crops. Of the club’s 60 members, only 30 are participants in the project as the others live outside the community.

“In Biche we are doing things and I want people to know that. The visibility is important, not for me, but for the children. Not because we are in a rural community means we not visible.”

Didier, who has her club in her community of Walcott Street, Newlands Village, said the project has already attracted buyers who hope to procure their produce wholesale. She intends to sell the corn and the money will be used to pay those who assisted in the planting and reaping. Half of the money earned will go towards wages while the other half will go towards the club.

“I am excited for this project especially when I see the children get excited to plant and to learn about agriculture. The parents of the children have bought into the idea and we will be using the adults to help us sell on the junction when we ready to sell. Is only corn we planted for now maybe we can plant other things in the future.”

In 2018, Didier said the concept of her apparel, Seed of Greatness, “can save a family and save a community.” On Thursday, during the telephone interview, she repeated the concept saying that she still wants to save her community and hopefully others through her vision.

“I really want the youths to learn that they have to work for what they want and I think it is a really great idea to have them doing the work, planting the crops and when time comes to reap it for them to also be part of that.”