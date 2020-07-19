3 arrested after shootout with police in Tunapuna

File photo

Three men, all of Monte Grande, Tunapuna, were arrested after a car chase and gunfire exchange with police, on Saturday.

According to a release from the police service, the incident took place after officers on mobile patrol got information of there were people in a silver Mazda 323 who were in possession of firearms.

The release said the officers saw the car along Bharath Street, Tunapuna. They followed the car and this led to a gunfire exchange. The car crashed on

Cumberbatch Lane, Tunapuna, and the men inside the car began shooting at the officers who, in keeping with the police service's use of force policy, returned fire, the release said.

The 26-year-old driver received a gunshot wound to his right ankle. He was arrested and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was treated and is still being warded. The two other men, ages 18 and 20, were also arrested.

When officers searched the car, a silver revolver and four rounds of spent ammunition and one round of live ammunition were found.