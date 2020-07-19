19 political parties contesting polls

THERE are 19 political parties contesting the August 10 general election, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said in a correction on Sunday.

According to the EBC, the Unity of the People party is fielding one candidate in Tobago West.

Only the incumbent People’s National Movement (PNM) is fielding candidates in all 41 seats, it said on Saturday. The United National Congress (UNC) has put 39 candidates in Trinidad and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) is fielding 28 candidates also in Trinidad alone.

The EBC said there are five independent candidates – one each in Chaguanas East, Moruga/Tableland and St Joseph, with three going up for the Tobago West seat.

The following is the listing of the parties and the number of candidates.

• People’s National Movement – 41

• United National Congress – 39

• Progressive Empowerment Party – 28

• Trinidad Humanity Campaign – 7

• New National Vision – 6

• Movement for Social Justice – 5

• Congress of the People – 4

• Movement for National Development – 3

• Progressive Democratic Patriots – 2

• National Coalition for Transformation – 2

• Progressive Party – 1

• Independent Liberal Party – 1

• Democratic Party of Trinidad and Tobago – 1

• Nationwide Organization of We the People – 1

• Unrepresented Peoples Party – 1

• Trinidad and Tobago Democratic Front – 1

• The National Party – 1

• One Tobago Voice – 1

• Unity of the People - 1