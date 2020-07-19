150 candidates contest general election

UNC San Fernando West candidate Sean Sobers greets his supporters outside the nomination office on Cipero Street, San Fernando on Friday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER -

One hundred and fifty candidates will contest the August 10 general election. The Elections and Boundaries Commission announced the number in a release on Saturday. The EBC said the candidates were from among 18 political parties.

However, only the incumbent People’s National Movement (PNM) is fielding candidates in all 41 seats, it said. The United National Congress (UNC) has put 39 candidates in Trinidad and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) is fielding 28 candidates also in Trinidad alone. The PEP previously said it would contest 31 seats.

The EBC said there are five independent candidates – one each in Chaguanas East, Moruga/Tableland and St Joseph, with two going up for the Tobago West seat.

The following is the listing of the parties and the number of candidates.

• People’s National Movement – 41

• United National Congress – 39

• Progressive Empowerment Party – 28

• Trinidad Humanity Campaign – 7

• New National Vision – 6

• Movement for Social Justice – 5

• Congress of the People – 4

• Movement for National Development – 3

• Progressive Democratic Patriots – 2

• National Coalition for Transformation – 2

• Progressive Party – 1

• Independent Liberal Party – 1

• Democratic Party of Trinidad and Tobago – 1

• Nationwide Organization of We the People – 1

• Unrepresented Peoples Party – 1

• Trinidad and Tobago Democratic Front – 1

• The National Party – 1

• One Tobago Voice – 1