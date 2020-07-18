Windies batsmen need patient approach says Chase

England's Ollie Pope (left), is dismissed LBW by West Indies' Roston Chase during the second day of the second Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) -

MIDDLE ORDER batsman Roston Chase says West Indies could take a page out of England's book by batting patiently on day three of the second Test match at Manchester, on Saturday.

West Indies, who closed on 32 for one, would need a strong batting effort to get close to England's first innings total of 469/9 declared. A 260-run fourth-wicket partnership between Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley placed the home team in the driver's seat at stumps on day two. Stokes led the way with 176 off 356 deliveries and Sibley struck 120 off 372 balls.

Chase, who snatched 5/172 in 44 overs, was satisfied with his effort. "My second five-wicket haul (following) my eight-wicket haul in Barbados. I do tend to do well against them even in the tour in 2017 when we came up here I got a few wickets although England is not really a place where spinners usually dominate. I still think I find a way to get some wickets, so I am happy about it."

Chase, who now has seven wickets in the series, was instrumental in helping West Indies to a 2-1 Test series win over England in the Caribbean last year. He grabbed 8/60 to help the regional team to a massive win in the opening Test at Kensington Oval.

On what is required by the West Indies batsmen on Saturday, Chase said, "I will say the approach is just to play each ball on merit. Just take a page out of the English players book, especially Sibley, how patient he was and just waiting for the bowlers to come into his areas and score...run hard between the wickets. I thought that they ran really well in between the wickets, so that is something that we can take from them as well and just stay patient."

Chase thought the Windies bowlers were disciplined, but said some decisions did not go their way and they were a bit unlucky as some English batsmen found the edge but the ball dropped short of the slips.

Chase said Sibley and Stokes were impressive. "I thought Sibley played outstanding for a guy that is new in his Test career. I thought he showed a lot of maturity and we all know what Ben Stokes gives, he played an outstanding innings."

The off-spinner said it was a commendable effort by the West Indies bowlers, but needed wickets more regularly. "He (Stokes) tried to push along the game, but as I said we kept it tight all the time and we eventually got his wicket and he did not really take the game away from us in terms of the scoring rate, so I can't really fault the bowlers for not hitting their lines and lengths. If anything, I will just say that we did not get the wickets in a timely manner."