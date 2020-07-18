Swing Promotions Invitational golf at Brechin Castle

Haroon Joseph (left) and Sarah Ramphal (right) pose with the Raubin Harnarine Challenge trophy (held by then-president of the Princes Town Rotary Club Jamir Ousman) on March 8 at the Rotary Club of Princes Town Annual Fund Raising Golf Tournament. -

THE CARIBBEAN Swing Promotions Invitational Brechin Castle, the first local golf tournament since the covid19 lockdown, is set for this Sunday at Couva.

The tournament has attracted players from all golf clubs in TT, including ladies, juniors and a group from the western peninsula known as the Chaguaramas Touring Circuit.

The tournament will be conducted under Stableford rules and players are asked to assemble no later than 8.30 am on Sunday.

Public health guidelines to prevent the spread of covid19 will be strictly observed on the tournament day.

Players are asked to register between 8 am and 8.30 am, when they will collect their scorecards.

Players will then be asked to proceed straight to their tee-boxes until their tee-time.

After the event, lunch will be provided in a takeaway container and players must observe social distancing in groups less than 25 persons during the presentation ceremony.

The last big tournament before the break for covid19 was also played at Brechin Castle, when Haroon Joseph and Sarah Ramphal teamed up to win the Princes Town Rotary Club annual fundraising golf tournament.

The Brechin Castle Club has worked to ensure the course is in excellent condition for Sunday’s tournament.

Caribbean Swing Promotions (CSP) is the promoter of the event. For more information call 755-7476.