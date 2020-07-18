Smooth sailing on nomination day

Members of media interviews UNC candidate for Pointe-A-Pierre David Lee at Marabella South Secondary School on Friday morning before submitting his nomination papers. - Marvin Hamilton

IN line with the joviality among supporters and the good natured banter between rival processions, reports were of smooth sailing for candidates filing their forms for the August 10 general election on Friday in 41 constituencies across TT.

Scores of supporters in the yellow jerseys of the UNC and red jerseys of the PNM accompanied candidates to the sites of the local returning officers, under bright skies and accompanied by music trucks, tassa sides, pan and in a few cases even moko jumbies in a celebratory atmosphere.

Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) corporate communications officer Bobbi Rogers told Newsday reports were that all had gone well and there were no reports of anything untoward.

Speaking at about 6 pm, she said returning officers were all heading to the EBC headquarters, for “a long haul.” She promised a list of candidates by Saturday.

Both UNC deputy leader David Lee and PNM PRO Laurel Lezama told Newsday nomination day had gone well.

Lezama said, “Today was a fantastic day for the PNM. We successfully fielded 41 candidates.

“Our 41 candidates were able to process their nomination papers. Absolutely no problems at all. We are delighted. It’s now official. We are now officially presenting 41 candidates to the population of TT.”

Lezama was very proud of the PNM’s 41 “outstanding men and women” as being the right choice. “We look forward to the next three weeks. It is just one step closer to victory.”

Lee told Newsday, “It appears all 39 UNC nominees in Trinidad had smooth sailing today. I want to thank the graciousness and patience of the returning officer for Pointe-a-Pierre this morning. We had easy sailing this morning. All my other colleagues, all 39, have got their receipts in place.

“So the campaign has officially started today in a sense that all candidates are official now. We move on to August 10 and we are just as victorious as we were today in the smooth sailing we had this morning.”