Seven candidates bid for 2 Tobago seats

PDP leader and Tobago East candidate Watson Duke escorts the party's Tobago West candidate Tashia Grace Burris to file her nomination papers at Calder Hall Multipurpose Facility, Calder Hall on Friday. PHOTO BY LEEANDRO NORAY -

The battle is on.

Seven people, including two political newcomers, filed nomination papers on Friday to contest the Tobago West and East seats in the August 10 general election.

The constituencies were last served by the People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) Shamfa Cudjoe and Ayanna Webster-Roy, respectively. Both women are seeking re-election.

Some political pundits believe the Tobago East seat is one of the marginals going into next month’s highly-anticipated election.

This is largely due to the influence of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) which, they believe, has made inroads in the largely rural constituency.

In addition, the party, within the past few months, launched a home-repair initiative throughout the island in a bid to woo voters.

In the Tobago East constituency, Webster-Roy is coming up against the PDP’s political leader Watson Duke.

The latter filed his nomination papers at the John Dial multi-purpose facility at around 12.30 pm on Thursday accompanied by his wife, two of his children and scores of supporters, including former People’s Partnership government minister Vernella Alleyne-Toppin.

PDP deputy leaders Farley Augustine and Dr Faith B.Yisrael were also on hand to lend support.

Duke said the party is confident of victory in the election.

Webster-Roy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (Gender and Child Affairs), also filed her nomination papers at the John Dial multi-purpose facility.

Accompanied by her husband and three children, Webster-Roy expressed confidence in retaining the seat on behalf of the PNM.

She said her work in the constituency over the past five years speaks volumes.

One Tobago Voice’s Julianna King, who contested the Tobago East seat on a Platform of Truth ticket in the 2015 general election, also filed her nomination papers at the facility. She did so with little fanfare.

The coalition, an amalgamation of three Tobago-based parties, Platform of Truth, Tobago Forwards and Tobago Organisation of the People, did not present a candidate for the Tobago West seat but has pledged its support to the PDP’s Tashia Grace Burris.

Burris, who submitted her nomination papers at the Calder Hall community centre, told reporters she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support on the campaign trail.

If elected, the political novice and mother of two promised to bring “real representation” to the Parliament.

She said Tobagonians have not been getting their just due over the years.

Accompanied by a large group of jubilant supporters, PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe was magnanimous after filing her nomination papers at the Calder Hall Community Centre.

Cudjoe, heartened by the strides made in the constituency over the past five years, wished all of her competitors well.

Businessman Ricardo Phillip and former Youth TT ambassador Nickocy Phillips also submitted nomination papers to contest the Tobago West seat as independent candidates.