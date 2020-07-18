Rain spoils day three of second Test
NOT a ball was bowled on day three of the second Test match between West Indies and England because of rain in Manchester, on Saturday.
Play was called off at 4 pm local time. As a result, West Indies remained on 32 for one in their first innings with opener Kraigg Brathwaite (six not out) and night-watchman Alzarri Joseph (14 not out) at the crease. Batting first, England scored an impressive 469/9 declared with Ben Stokes cracking 176 and Dom Sibley hitting 120. Off spinner Roston Chase was the best bowler for West Indies taking 5/172 in 44 overs.
SUMMARISED SCORES
England 469/9 dec (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120; Roston Chase 5/172, Kemar Roach 2/58) vs West Indies 32/1
Comments
"Rain spoils day three of second Test"