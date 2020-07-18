Rain spoils day three of second Test

West Indies' captain Jason Holder, left, and team-mates leave after the play is abandoned on the third day of the second cricket Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England,on Saturday. (via AP) -

NOT a ball was bowled on day three of the second Test match between West Indies and England because of rain in Manchester, on Saturday.

Play was called off at 4 pm local time. As a result, West Indies remained on 32 for one in their first innings with opener Kraigg Brathwaite (six not out) and night-watchman Alzarri Joseph (14 not out) at the crease. Batting first, England scored an impressive 469/9 declared with Ben Stokes cracking 176 and Dom Sibley hitting 120. Off spinner Roston Chase was the best bowler for West Indies taking 5/172 in 44 overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

England 469/9 dec (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120; Roston Chase 5/172, Kemar Roach 2/58) vs West Indies 32/1