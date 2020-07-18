PM: UNC has 'known failures' as candidates

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in a jovial mood after filing his nomination papers at the Pt Cumana Regional Complex on Friday. - Jeff Mayers

THE PRIME Minister said that the UNC has "known failures" as candidates.

Last week at the opening of the Bagatelle Community Centre Dr Rowley said his slate of candidates was not a "kindergarten." On Thursday during the UNC virtual campaign UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar took umbrage with the term and felt that he was being disparaging of her young candidates. She also described his team as "geriatrics."

Dr Rowley was asked to respond to Persad-Bissessar while speaking with the media after filing his nomination papers at Point Cumana Regional Complex on Friday.

"Well I am the oldest person in my team. Experience is worth a lot especially when you in difficult times like now."

He said that Persad-Bissessar can put any interpretation she wants on the word "kindergarten."

"The point I am making is this is not the time to go with a whole team of people who don't even know which part to enter the Parliament from or who have never had any responsibility in any serious way. And, worse than that, persons who were known failures."

He said the UNC was changing candidates up to nomination day because they are so unsuitable for the job ahead.

"What this country requires right now is to bring the best of its management talent to bear in the political arena and that is what the PNM has done. We have got a mix of experienced people, of people who have just finished a term and now have five years under their belt, and a lot of young people as well. So we have not disparaged young people."

He asked to check that the PNM may have more young people on their slate than the UNC.

On the nomination day process Rowley said it has been very smooth and very efficient.

"This has been my 'nth' time and everything is in place. The EBC staff is very experienced and it went very smoothly. We had no hiccups."

Asked if he expected the covid19 restrictions to be a challenge in terms of voter turnout Rowley said the situation is unprecedented.

"But I anticipate a decent turn out. I can't say that I know. But we will have good participation. People have been paying attention and it's an important election and a very important time."

On former PNM minister Gary Hunt endorsing his brother and UNC candidate for St Joseph Ahloy Hunt because he was unhappy with Rowley's leadership the Prime Minister responded: "Well I was unhappy with his as well."

He added: "After you spend $2 million on a flag. (But) blood is thicker than water so I don't expect anything else. Gary has been carrying that baggage for a while so it is getting a bit heavy now. But it's a process that takes place. I have no problem with somebody supporting his brother or his sister. Because your family is always your first call."

On allegations against PNM candidate for Toco/Sangre Grande alderman Roger Monroe he said that as far as he was aware he remained the candidate. He said there were issues of family disputes being presented on Thursday night.

"But I am sure he would be able to satisfy the public that the impression being created is nothing worry about."

On those threatening legal action for nationals stranded abroad due to the closed borders for covid19 and trying to return Rowley said he would like to see the court tell the Government how to protect the population and acting within the law.

"If we act outside of the law and act unreasonably then I expect the court would do its job and intervene. But those who believe the court is a playground they are free to go there. My job is to protect the population of TT and thank God we have done that job well so far and we have and we continue to protect the population."

He said nationals were being returned and it is an ongoing process.

"And we don't expect the Opposition to help us. All they do is throw sand in our rice."

Also filing their nomination papers Friday for Diego Martin West were UNC candidate Marsha Walker and Movement for National Development (MND) candidate Roger Dexter Nicholls. Walker said the constituency has her heart.

"August 10 is time for change. Twenty-nine years and everywhere we walk there are potholes. Single moms need a voice. We need people who have policies with families in mind so our young boys would not be out there where their parents cannot supervise them because they are fighting to earn an income to pay the bills."

Nicholls, a farmer, said Rowley has been the representative since 1991 but there were a number of things plaguing the constituency including crime.

"Keith Rowley has neglected and abandoned the people of TT and his constituents Diego Martin West."

He stressed the young people in the area needed a voice and the MND was here to help them have a voice.