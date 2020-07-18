PM: 'Lying' Jack never helped me win election

UNC candidate Marsha Walker walks away after PNM political leader, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley accused her of slandering him. Rowley and Walker filed nomination papers as Diego Martin West candidates at Point Cumana Regional Complex, Point Cumana on Friday. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS - Jeff Mayers

The Prime Minister has accused ILP (Independent Liberal Party) candidate for Lopinot/Bon Air West Jack Warner of lying, after the latter alleged he helped the PNM win the 2015 general election.

Warner made the claims at a press briefing at the ILP’s office in Arouca on Thursday. He added that he regretted assisting as Dr Rowley “failed” at running TT. He said he went against the suggestion by the late PNM leader Patrick Manning who begged him to “never” help Rowley and Colm Imbert to run the country as they would ruin TT.

“We met there (in Westmoorings) every Tuesday for almost three months to strategise and to plan for a PNM victory in 2015…Dr Rowley felt the votes were too close for a third candidate (in St Joseph) and that an ILP participation would cause the PNM to lose.

“Needless to say, not one of Dr Rowley’s promises was kept and, over the last five years, I have watched as TT has become worse off rather than better. The rich have got richer, the poor got poorer and the middle class has dwindled." Warner claimed the meetings took place at the home of Kenny de Silva but did not say who this person is, but it is believed he was referring to a former NCC chairman.

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, Rowley dismissed those claims, calling Warner a liar.

“I did meet him at Kenny’s house because Kenny is a mutual friend and we chatted generally. There was never any political deal made. Jack is lying.

“After the local election, he proposed to us that we combine to take control of the Chaguanas Corporation since the combined PNM/ILP seats were more than the UNC. We declined the offer and went into the opposition in Chaguanas and the UNC got the chairmanship as a minority but the party with the largest number of seats.”

He said an ILP councillor “crossed the floor” to “bolster” the UNC, and Warner “slandered” him and was later sued.

“This man claims he never lost anything he ever engaged in. Yeah right!”

In another post, Rowley responded to comments made by UNC candidate for Diego Martin West, Marsha Walker.

Walker claimed she met Rowley at an edition of Conversations with the Prime Minister, and he allegedly grabbed her daughter’s arm in a violent manner.

She then said, “Have a look at differences between the way he greets children and the way Mrs (Kamla) Persad-Bissessar greets them.”

Rowley shared the clip to his Facebook page and called her a "disgusting liar", saying the comments were an attempt to “please Kamla and buy a seat in the UNC.

“This woman claims to have been at a PNM event when her daughter was manhandled by me. That explains her move to the UNC. She is lying to pave her way to the throne of Kamla. Why should I mishandle her child? That simply fits the UNC narrative of demonising me.

“Could you see an ambitious hater like that attending any PNM event? I have never seen or interacted with her. She is just lying and demands respect from me after her lies on the UNC platform.

"I am the victim of her self-serving-disrespect. A woman who echoes the views she is spouting doesn’t leave home to come to my event. What angers me with her dishonesty is that she anchored it in the Moonilal failed strategy of accusing me of paedophilia.” He was referring to UNC Oropouche East candidate Dr Roodal Moonilal.

Rowley said Walker fabricated lies and circumstances in attempts to provide proof. He had also accused Walker of slander when they filed nomination papers as Diego Martin West candidates at Point Cumana Regional Complex, Point Cumana on Friday.