Performing arts teachers, students welcome CXC decision to omit SBA

PERFORMING arts teachers and students have welcomed the Caribbean Examinations Council's (CXC) decision to forego the practical component for students doing the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

The CXC had previously scrapped the production exams for the Form Five theatre arts students writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

Drama teachers across the Caribbean opposed the idea based on the impractical time period to prepare a six-week face-to-face theatre rehearsal over a shortened four-week period during covid19, while sitting other examinations.

Teachers lobbied CXC to reconsider, and received support from the TT National Drama Association (NDATT) and the Secondary Schools Drama Association (SSDA) as well as the president of the Association of Secondary Schools Principals, Ronald Mootoo.

NDATT stressed the absolute insanity and impractical nature of having the students prepare their practicals during their written exams, especially as the support systems from teachers and other students were not present as schools remain closed.

Similar arguments came from the SSDA, which said it was not best practice to expect students to work at their optimum when there was so much uncertainty about the exam, length of production and grading.

Having considered the arguments, the CXC relented and on Wednesday the information was conveyed to principals by Gerard Phillip, Local Registrar Examinations Unit, Ministry of Education.

“Please be informed that having reviewed and discussed the reports indicating the numerous challenges being faced by teachers and students with respect to the completion of the School Based Assessment (SBA) requirements for Performing Arts Units 1 and 2, the CXC has taken the decision to omit the Paper 03 (SBA) requirements from the 2020 Performing Arts Units 1 and 2.," Phillip said.

“Paper 01 is the multiple choice paper and Paper 02 usually requires individual performances only. Teachers are advised that, for music, where an ensemble is required, a minimum of two persons may be used.

“The Council has therefore determined that all candidates must complete Paper 01 (MC) and Paper 02 (Practical) for all options of CAPE Performing Arts Units 1 and 2 for the 2020 examinations.”

Candidates will receive an assessed score for the Paper 3 (SBA) based on their performance on Paper 02 (Practical).

To ensure that candidates are not disadvantaged, grades will also be calculated using the assessed score methodology. For those candidates who have already submitted their Paper 03 (SBA) scores, the higher of the two scores will be used, Phillip said.

Naomi Woodsley, SSDA’s second vice president, summed up the association's response in three words – relieved, thankful and happy.

"Good sense has prevailed with regard to CXC’s decision on the matter of the SBA requirement for the performing arts 2020."

Mootoo also welcomed the decision, saying many schools were having difficulty completing Paper 3.

"We are very grateful this was done, because it created undue stress on the students and teachers to complete it and it does not give a good reflection of the skills the children would have attained.

“Paper 3 is an indeed a very important aspect of performing arts but in this year, given the health restrictions, it is indeed a welcome sign that CXC is cognisant of the issues and problems that are being faced.”