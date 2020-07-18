MSJ wants to create sports academy in Pt Fortin

ERNESTO Kesar, Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) candidate for Point Fortin says he hopes to “bring back” youth development through sport in the constituency by creating a sporting academy.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony for the MSJ’s campaign office on School Road, Point Fortin on Wednesday morning.

Kesar, originally from Techier Village, is the father of well-known Naparima College footballers Jeremiah and Ezekiel Kesar who play in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL).

He recalled the days when the Mahaica Oval was “the mecca for football in south Trinidad,” adding that it has been in a “state of disrepair” for over ten years. He also said the state of other football fields, such as the one at Coronation Park, is saddening. It is there, he said, the academy will be based.

He said it will include disciplines such as – but not limited to – basketball, football, swimming, tennis, netball, track and field and cricket.

“There’s an indoor pool there, an indoor basketball court that’s nice and well-established, we have a tennis court, yet on the football field, there is grass as tall as some of my colleagues. We are saying fix the football field – we have enough rooms to put down training simulation rooms. We have some of the most qualified footballers and coaches down here. We can establish an institute right there.

“Our athletes that attend that and excel in their discipline, we can link them to universities abroad so they have an institute to reference. It’s not impossible, it can be done. All it takes is leadership to lobby with the state authorities to put it in place.”