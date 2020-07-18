Cutting cane? Pure nonsense

THE EDITOR: Sugar is not as popular as it used to be. Did anybody tell that to the UNC leader? The entire world is into healthy living. With so many sugar substitutes on the market, where will we be going reviving the sugarcane industry in TT? To compete with whom?

And never forget that the cell-phone-swinging Trinis will not be cutting cane for a living. As we say in local parlance, “Them days over.” The families of past sugar workers are not interested in back-breaking work in the sun. Their parents want them to be doctors, lawyers and successful entrepreneurs.

You cannot roll back the past. Not even unemployed citizens will be looking to cut cane for a living. If you cannot be a doctor, lawyer or get into small business ventures you could attempt to make millions in the creative and music industries. Soca and chutney, dancehall music, calypso, anything except slaving in the hot sun. Cutting cane? Forget about that one.

We can best describe reviving the sugar industry as pure nonsense and silly-season political old talk.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin