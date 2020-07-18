Boy, 17, among 2 shot dead in St James

Stock photo

A 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man are dead after they were shot in St James on Saturday morning.

Police report that teenager Kerdiel Sealey, of Aboud Circular, and Nicholye Andrews, of Belle Vue, and others were liming at Upper Bournes Road when a gunman opened fire on them at about 1.30 am. Sealey and Andrews got shot and were taken to St James Medical Facility where they died.

Police are investigating the killings, but have no motive for the shooting.

The murders follows two shooting deaths in Port of Spain on Friday when Joel "Buss Gun" Hamilton and Sheldon John were killed in separate incidents in Gonzales and Belmont. An unofficial count puts the number of murders at 248, down from 288 in the same period last year.