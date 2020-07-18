Bars to open until 10 pm from Monday

In this June 22, 2020 file photo a policeman walks past two patrons at a bar in St James. On Saturday, the Health Minister announced bars can open until 10 pm from Monday. - Angelo Marcelle

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said from Monday, bars can revert to their 10 pm closing time.

He made the announcement at the Health Minister’s virtual press conference on Saturday morning.

He said the current public health regulations are due to expire on Sunday, adding that Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is drafting the new regulations.

Deyalsingh said, “Both patrons and bar owners use the opportunity to continue to play their part in op and using these facilities responsibly.”

The Barkeepers and Operators Association recently went to court to get the Government to reinstate the later closing time which was reduced to 8 pm last month, when reports emerged that patrons were crowding bars and not practising social distancing.