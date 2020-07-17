'Youth Votes Matter' campaign to launch on Friday

The Youth Vote Matters campaign is the brainchild of Shenell Felix. Felix is a former faculty of humanities and education representative on the UWI Guild of Students. She is currently doing a masters in persuasive and political communications at the University of Amsterdan. -

TYRELL GITTENS

Young voters will have the chance to further educate themselves, on the importance of voting, with the launch of a Youth Vote Matters campaign on Friday night at 8pm.

Created by former members of the UWI) St Augustine Guild of Students, the campaign will target young people between 16 and 35.

The campaign's first session, featuring community advocate Kareem Marcelle, soca artiste Island Boy Preddy and assemblyman in the Tobago House of Assembly Shomari Hector, will be livestreamed on the campaign's Facebook page, Youth Vote TT, on Monday at 8pm.

On the campaign's aim, organiser Shenell Felix said, "Our overarching goal is to deliver information via platforms predominantly used by youths in a foolproof way that will ultimately lead a great level of youth involvement in informed voting practices."

Other members of the campaign's planning committee include former UWI Guild treasurer Yenver Caesar and former UWI Guild president Darrion Narine, who is also the vice-chairperson for inclusion and engagement on the Commonwealth Youth Council.

Apart from its main aim of sensitising young voters on the importance of voting, the campaign will address topics like youth involvement in political representation, Tobago affairs and providing opportunities for youths in underprivileged communities.

Expected to make appearances are political newcomers like the Progressive Party's San Fernando West candidate Nikoli Edwards, the Progressive Democratic Patriots' (PDP) Tobago West candidate Tashia Grace Burris and the People's National Movement (PNM) San Juan/Barataria candidate Jason Williams.

Also expected to participate are the PDP's Tobago East candidate Watson Duke, THA assemblyman Shomari Hector and leader of the Patriotic Font Mickela Panday.

"Our desire is that youths would share with us using this platform what they want from the next Government, as we will be posing those questions directly to the candidates," said Felix.

Felix hopes to secure the participation of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

"Beyond the 2020 elections, the platform will supply free information on the political system and history that operates in Trinidad and Tobago to the benefit of citizens, researchers and students,"said Felix.

People interested in attending the campaign's virtual launch, and its following sessions can find more information on Instagram @youth_vote_matters and on Facebook at Youth Vote TT.