Webster-Roy on food card claims: Desperate men catch straws when drowning

Ayanna Webster-Roy, accompanied by her family and supporters, speaks to media after filing nomination papers for Tobago East at the John Dial Community Centre on Friday. - David Reid

Desperate men catch at straws when they are drowning.

This was People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy’s response on Friday to her opponent, Progressive Democratic Patriot’s (PDP’s) leader Watson Duke’s accusation that the PNM has embarked on a massive food card distribution drive to woo voters in the constituency.

At a news conference at the Public Services Association’s Abercromby Street, Port of Spain office on Thursday, Duke alleged while Tobagonians usually get a green-coloured food card, recently they had been receiving a red one, usually allocated for Trinidad recipients.

He also claimed Tobago East constituents who desperately needed food cards were not getting them.

But speaking to reporters after filing her nomination papers at the John Dial multi-purpose facility for the August 10 general election, an upbeat Webster-Roy dismissed Duke’s allegation as untrue.

“Mr Duke raised some allegations which have no basis,” she said.

Webster-Roy said when the Government sought to distribute the food cards under the school feeding programme, recipients were expected to meet certain criteria.

She said they had to ensure people accessing the cards did not already have one or was on the Government system because those people were automatically receiving a top-up.

Webster-Roy said, outside of that a list was provided for them through the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy.

“Every recipient of those 500 food cards had to sign a declaration form. At no point in time did the member for Tobago East or West go to anybody’s house and drop off a food card without going through the process.”

Webster-Roy said, however, during the covid19 lockdown, where people were restricted from venturing out of their homes unnecessarily, “we made a conscious effort to meet those persons on the list.

“I personally would have travelled the length and breadth of Tobago East meeting constituents, going down in rivers, crossing rivers to meet people who you couldn’t find to deliver their food cards to them.”

She said there was no corruption or victimisation in the distribution of the food cards.

“When I asked if you were a recipient of a card already, I never asked what colour jersey you support or what party you belong to. At the end of the day, the only question I asked, ‘Do you genuinely have children in school on the school feeding programme?

“Are you genuinely in need and, if you read the declaration form and you sign it, are you positive you are not going to open up yourself to any criminal offence?”

Webster-Roy said Duke is just talking nonsense.

“As usual, Mr Duke likes to just raise drama when he is under pressure. He feeling the heat. It is as simple as that.”

Webster-Roy, who is seeking to represent the people of Tobago East for a second term, was accompanied by her husband and three children.

There was also a small group of supporters on hand endorsing her candidacy.

Webster-Roy said given her track record of service and integrity in office, she was well-suited to again represent the people of the constituency.