Unknown man killed crossing Butler Highway

CHAGUANAS POLICE are seeking assistance in identifying a man who was killed while crossing the southbound lanes of the Uriah Butler Highway this morning.

Police reported that around 5 am, PCs Rostant and Jaisumair from the Central Highway Patrol Unit went to the scene of the accident near Munroe Road.

The driver of the SUV that hit him told them the victim had run across the road.

The dead man is of East Indian decent and was wearing grey pants and a grey shirt.

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson that hit him was not injured. The 52-year-old man, from East Dry River, Port of Spain, said the accident happened around 4.40 am.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Sgt Awong at the Chaguanas Police Station.