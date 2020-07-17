UNC Candidate Curtis Orr: Invest in youth

INVEST IN THE YOUTH.

This is the plan of Curtis Orr, activist for 33 years and UNC political candidate for Port of Spain South.

Speaking to Newsday just before their walkabout in Eastern POS, Orr said investing in the youth would be the key factor to developing POS.

“For far too long they have not invested in youths behind the bridge. It has been a come and take your vote and go kind of thing. But I intend to change that,” Orr said. “We have good youths with education and passes and I think it is high time we show them love and respect.”

Orr cited aspects of the UNC’s “integral transformation master plan” which included jobs for the youth, the creation of industries like agro-processing, the utilisation of sporting facilities and the re-introduction of the laptop programme as some of the initiatives which would benefit the youth of Eastern POS.

“We will also have 50,000 jobs within our tenure. And our political leader is very concerned with bringing our economy back to where she left it.”

Orr and UNC supporters took to the streets of Eastern POS, despite delays because of rain, and toured streets in the area including St Paul Street, Clifton Towers, Riverside Plaza Independence Square, Nelson Street and George Streets.

Several of these streets were filled with protesters who were expressing their dissatisfaction with the deaths of three men in Morvant. Orr said while he stood with the people, he still is depending on the due process of a proper investigation into the matters.

Asked about his chances about POS south candidate for PNM, Keith Scotland, Orr said while he did not know about his plans for the area, he believed each candidate has a level playing field to work with, and welcomes any challenge in the area.

“They could come with the Prime Minister and all,” he said. “I will welcome anyone.”