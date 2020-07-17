Three more new cases

Three move people have tested positive for covid19. These new cases now bring the number of cases in TT to 136 and the number of patients hospitalized at the Couva Hospital to four.

A Ministry of Health daily press release on Friday morning said the three new cases are from a group of 76 nationals who recently returned from Grenada on Wednesday.

The group from Grenada included 25 university students and ten faculty staff members. The last imported cases were reported on July 5, from cruise ship workers returning on the Enchantment of the Seas ship.

The number of people discharged so far is 124, and covid19 deaths in TT remain at eight.

As of Friday morning, 5983 samples were submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and UWI site for testing.