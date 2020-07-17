Stokes, Sibley centuries keep England on top

England's Ben Stokes, left, fist bumps teammate Dom Sibley to celebrate scoring 150 runs during the second day of the second Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Friday. (AP PHOTO) -

CENTURIES by Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley put England in a commanding position against West Indies at the end of day two of the second Test match in Manchester, on Friday.

Resuming on 207 for three batting first, England declared on 469/9 before West Indies closed the day on 32/1. Stokes, resuming the day on 49 not out went on to top score with 176. The left-hander cracked 17 fours and two sixes in his 356-ball innings to propel England to a massive total. Sibley, unbeaten on 86 overnight, was eventually dismissed for 120 off 372 deliveries with five fours.

Off spinner Roston Chase grabbed 5/172 in 44 overs and fast bowler Kemar Roach ended his drought by snatching 2/58 in 33 overs. It was Roach's first wicket in 86.3 overs of bowling in the longest format of the game.

In reply, West Indies lost opener John Campbell leg before to left-arm pacer Sam Curran for 12. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (six not out) and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (14 not out) avoided any further loss. The West Indies currently trail England's first innings score by 437 runs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

England 469/9 dec (Ben Stokes 176, Dom Sibley 120; Roston Chase 5/172, Kemar Roach 2/58) vs West Indies 32/1