Screening for Miss Tobago Heritage Personality

Miss Tobago Heritage 2018 Oshun Trum, centre, with the participants for the 2019 edition. -

THE 2020 Miss Tobago Heritage Personality competition is scheduled to take place on August 29.

Chairman of the organising committee Davia Chambers said while logistics are still be worked out, plans are well underway for staging of the event under the theme Tracing Reflections.

Chambers said screening for those interested in participating will take place on Saturday at 10 am at the Tobago Festivals Commission’s office opposite Market Square.

“You must be between the ages of 17 and 25, have three O’level subjects including English. If you’re coming to the screening, you’re required to wear all-black clothing and, of course, your high-heeled shoes.”

Chambers said the candidates will undergo a short, informal interview and they must write an essay of at least 200 words explaining why they want to be part of the competition which is now in its 33rd year.

“The Miss Tobago Heritage Personality is one where everyone leaves as a winner. We have developmental workshops which really cause the girls to transform. Sometimes, some of them come in very shy but, by the time its over, their self-esteem would have increased and they can speak.

“So it’s really a transformational process and a holistic development of the young lady.”

Referring to the 2015 winner, Jenelle Fraser, Chambers said, “Jenelle wasn’t as outspoken. She was more on the shy side – soft spoken – and Jenelle won the show. Jenelle did her homework, she did her research and she worked really hard.

Creative director Shanareah Taylor said the show is aiming to capture candidates with beauty, brains, talent and tradition.

She said the winner will get a scholarship sponsored by First Citizens bank.

“Even if you enter the pageant, or we allow you to enter the pageant, and you don’t have the qualifications, if you happen to win you won’t get the opportunity to utilise the scholarship. That’s why we are so specific.

“Even if you participate and you’re beautiful, you write well and speak well but you don’t have a talent, then how do you get to go forward in the show? So we try from the get-go to try to get each girl to come with every aspect of the criteria.”

Taylor added, “The girls have a floor training session, so they learn to walk, they learn to speak and they also learn etiquette. The categories in the show itself encourage each young woman to work on different aspects of themselves, their inner personality.”