PM blanks UNC candidate: You slandered my name

UNC Marsha Walker walks away after the PNM political leader Keith Rowley told her "I will have nothing to do you. You slandered me!"outside the Point Cumana Regional Complex, Point Cumana - Jeff Mayers

THE PRIME Minister has accused his United National Congress (UNC) rival for Diego Martin West, Marsha Walker, of slander.

"I have nothing to do with you. You slandered my name."

Dr Rowley, also the People's National (PNM) political leader, told Walker this when she tried to greet him after they had filed their nomination papers at the Pt Cumana Regional Complex, Diego Martin on Friday.

In response Walker made a bowing motion and then moved away.

Earlier, in an interview with the media Rowley was asked if he spoke with Walker.

He replied: "With who? Who is that? I don't know her.

"I have seen her on UNC platforms slandering me. So we don't have any exchange to exchange. I don't engage in slander. So I am not going to be a close associate of her.

"But if I had seen her I would have certainly have been courteous. I was too well brought up not to be."

Walker posted on her Facebook page that when Rowley spoke, her team stopped playing pan and offered him the respect of a quiet interview, whereas during her interview the PNM music truck continued to play loudly.

"But I guess we always knew how this would go," she said. "Waiting to hear how they justify the ranting and shouting at me while we crossed paths."