PDP candidate wants accountability in airport expansion

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) Tobago West candidate Tashia Grace Burris is calling for accountability in the ANR Robinson airport-expansion project. She says the issue is on the front burner in Tobago at this time.”Speaking with Newsday last week, Burris said Tobago must demand accountability from the government for the project which is expected to cost $1.2 billion.

“The people of Tobago are yet to see the plans for this airport.

“We should be able to say ‘Well yes, we’re going to get this new airport terminal, it’s going to sit on 20 acres, aside from that we’re going to get a duty-free shopping area or we’re going to get an airport hotel, we’re going to have some restaurants, we’re going to have an extended runway.’

"Those are the questions which need to be answered and those are the questions that are still hanging in the atmosphere at this time.”

In the meantime, protest action is ongoing by Canaan/Bon Accord residents who are affected, under the banner of the Provide Equivalent, Equitable Compensation for Everyone movement. They say they are determined to remain on their properties until Government is able to provide them with the most basic need – shelter.

“You do not want to have governments imposing projects on people and people feel as though they are being forced or being run off their lands, run off of something that belongs to them and belongs to their family."

Burris added, “The protest can show you that they still have issues with the process, they still have issues with the lack of communication, they still have issues with the lack of accountability. These protests which have been taking place are just their attempt to get the attention of the powers that be.

"I think the residents deserve a fair hearing. I think they deserve an environment of comfort and good faith in which to have all their questions answered by the persons who have the information and can put these fears to rest.”

Burris is of the view that the process could have been handled differently for a smoother transition.

“The consultations could have taken place in a spirit of good faith and goodwill, approaching it from the standpoint of not just hearing the residents’ concerns, but seeking to address them.

“Yes, at this time this is a project that the government wants to go forward and I understand that, but at the same time you have to recognise that you are moving people form their ancestral lands. When you do that, it is not as simple as writing a cheque and handing it over to someone. There are physical, spiritual, mental, psychological fall outs as a result of this.”