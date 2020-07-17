Nomination Day crowds – but no social distancing

Mask-less, closer than three feet, touching, singing and dancing, people were on the streets across Trinidad and Tobago on Friday morning as candidates filed their nomination papers for the general election.

Despite advice from the Ministry of National Security, which sent a reminder on Thursday about health regulations, party supporters behaved as though covid19 did not exist.

In St Joseph, as health minister Terrence Deyalsingh walked through a crowd of more than 25 people, many gathered close to him.

Deyalsingh wore a mask, but many of his supporters did not.

In Chaguanas, music trucks provided the soundtrack for dancing on the street and a fete-like atmosphere.

In several other constituencies, supporters either clashed with those from opposing parties or hugged and touched each other as steelpan or soca played.

While there were reports of police on the scene, Newsday journalists said there was no police intervention.