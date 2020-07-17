No leads in PC Moseley murder

PC Allen Moseley -

DESPITE a handsome reward for information and consistent police work, investigators are still no closer to finding out who killed PC Allen Moseley, and why.

Head of the Police Social and Welfare Association (PSWA) AG Insp Gideon Dixon, told Newsday that there have been no leads in the death of the police officer who was last assigned to the Guard and Emergency Branch.

Dixon told Newsday, despite the frustration of not being able to find any leads as of yet, police officers will not relent until they find who killed Mosely.

“Our officers are professionals,” Dixon said. “Even as professionals they have friends and family who are victims of crime. Sometimes they are victims themselves. The reality is we are all affected by crime. But that does not mean we will throw up our arms and give up. We will continue trying to solve this murder.

Moseley, a father of five, was shot dead on June 27 at about 3.30 am just off the Morvant Old Road.

Almost 12 hours later three men – Israel Moses Clinton Noel Diamond and Joel Jacobs – were shot dead by police.

The deaths of the three men led to days of protest in Port of Spain with police officers facing off with citizens who were blocking streets with burning debris.

It was first believed that the three killings were connected to Moseley’s death but it was confirmed by police commissioner that the two incidents were unrelated.