No conflict or campaigning in chairmanship position

Attorney Keith Scotland -

PROPOSED candidate for Port of Spain South for the PNM, Keith Scotland says there is no conflict in him being the chairman of the Protective Services Compensation Committee and his political aspirations.

Speaking with Newsday, Scotland, who has been the chairman of the committee since 2013 for three year periods, said he will not advise himself and will seek advice on it but will be meeting the committee on Thursday to settle matters before the committee. The committee addresses compensation for members of the protective service that were injured while on duty.

The concern was raised that Scotland may use his influence as chairman to sway voters seeking compensation leading up to the August 10 election. In response, Scotland said he will continue to do the work of the people adding that his nomination is Friday and only then will be a confirmed candidate. He said the notion that he can or will use his position to influence vote is nonsensical.

“I know for sure I will have to resign but so far everything I have done has been beyond reproach.” Scotland added that his committee has not met since he was selected as the candidate. He said the committee are up to 2018 in their assessment, which is a testimony of their work ethic.