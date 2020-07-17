Nicholas: TT still involved in road-paving politics

Leader of the Movement for National Development Garvin Nicholas shows his nomination slip after filing at the Diego Martin Central Secondary School. - Ayanna Kinsale

Garvin Nicholas, leader of the Movement for National Development (MND), says TT is still involved in road-paving politics.

He made the comments shortly after filing his nomination papers at the Diego Martin Central Secondary School, Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard, Diamond Vale, on Friday morning.

Roadworks were going on nearby at the time.

On his Facebook page he also posted s July 13 release from the Ministry of Works and Transport saying there would be traffic disruption along the Diego Martin Main Road from Pump Drive to Starlite Plaza from July 15-August 14 to facilitate roadworks.

“In 2020 we are still involved in road-paving politics. It shows how really truly contemptuous the representatives feel about the constituents of Diego Martin that after five years, a PM in Diego Martin West, a finance minister in Diego Martin North/East and an absent MP in Diego Martin Central will, on the eve of election, try to mamaguy the population by paving roads.”

He said this was done for the local government elections, when roads were paved the night before, and it was now also being done for the general election.

“I think the population has moved beyond that kind of politics – the road-paving and the ribbon-cutting at election time,” he said.

Nicholas is contesting the Diego Martin Central seat.

He said his nomination process was extremely smooth.

“This is the best presiding officer I have ever experienced in all my time in politics. So it went perfectly,” he added.

He said the MND is going to create a brand-new Diego Martin for the people. The party is only contesting the three Diego Martin seats and is dedicated to improving Diego Martin.