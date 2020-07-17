Myron B wants to give back to Diego North/East

Entertainer The Incredible Myron B, leaves the Diego Martin Sports Complex after filing his nomination papers for the upcoming general election. - Ayanna Kinsale

Myron “Myron B” Bruce is still very much the entertainer that he has been for the past 20 years.

But like other entertainers before him, he is now also wearing a political hat.

The calypsonian and 2018 extempo champ said he wanted to give back to the people of the Diego Martin North East constituency, and that is why he entered politics. He will contest the seat on a Movement for National Development (MND) ticket.

Bruce spoke to Newsday after filing his nomination papers at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Savannah Terrace, Bagatelle, Diego Martin.

He said he had lived in Diego all of his life and he felt responsible for not standing up for the people.

He added that there were youths who were not participating in the political process because they felt there was nothing in it for them. There were others who remind him of himself, “full of dreams and full of hopes,” who had no one to turn to.

“They feel abandoned and they have basically given up on everything.”

He said the Diego Martin North East community embraced him in his earlier years as an entertainer.

“Having been supported all these years, I am not seeing another product coming out of the community like myself. It is very hard to find any, and there is so much promise.”

He wanted to try to give back to the community at the highest level.

Myron B is one of the three MND candidates contesting the Diego Martin area. Garvin Nicholas is the party’s leader.

For him the party had a message that appealed to him. Initially, he planned to run as an independent candidate but when the opportunity presented itself to go on the party’s ticket, he took it. He believes the MND is focused on the right type of change and the right type of representation.