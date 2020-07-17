Lands for displaced residents to be handed over next month

The lands at Shirvan and Cove estates, which are being prepared to accommodate Canaan/Bon Accord residents affected by the ANR Robinson Airport expansion project, Tobago, should to be handed over to the airport relocation committee in August.

Secretary of the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment Kwesi Des Vignes made the announcement on Wednesday during the post executive council news conference at the Victor Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.

His announcement came almost one week after the residents, under the banner of the PEECE (Provide Equivalent Equitable Compensation for Everyone) movement held a placard protest in Canaan, calling for impartiality in treatment.

The residents said they were determined to remain on their homes until the Government is able to provide them with the most basic need – shelter.

On June 12, the Ministry of Finance announced the disbursement of some $41 million to 29 property owners in the first wave of compensation for properties comprising 5.33 acres for the 53 acres needed for the expansion project.

On July 9, the ministry advised approval was granted for the payment of compensation to a further 12 property owners.

Des Vignes said the process of preparing the lands at both sites is well underway.

He said the division has the responsibility, as project manager, to develop these lands and deliver them to the airport relocation committee.

“As of the end of last week, we are 85 per cent and we are moving very quickly towards delivering the lands at the Shirvan site,” he told reporters.

“As a matter of fact, we expect that by the first week of August to deliver those lands to the airport relocation committee.”

Des Vignes said some 12 1/2 acres of land are being made available to the affected residents.

“Of course, our emphasis was primarily on these lands because as the residents receive their compensation packages, we would want to know that they can now access the lands to start constructing their new homes.”

Alluding to social surveys that were undertaken before the exercise, Des Vignes said the Tobago House of Assembly will do all in its power to ensure the residents are treated as fairly as possible.

To this end, he said the division is constructing four, three-bedroom homes for those who cannot afford to build their own homes.

“This was coming out of the social survey. There were people who were not in a position, even with all of the financial resources, to build their own homes.

“So, a means test would have been done and the recommendations would have come from the social survey and we are also constructing four houses for these people.”

Des Vignes said the houses are 60 per cent complete and should be delivered by mid-August.

Regarding the Cove estate, Des Vignes said the division expects these lands should be handed over to the airport relocation committee by the end of August.

“Where we are anticipating businesses will take up these lands, we are anticipating that by the end of August those lands will be delivered to the airport relocation committee.”

Des Vignes said the lands are being developed with roadways, underground utilities and other modern amenities “so that the people who will be relocated, as difficult as it is, they would find that the new properties are more than in keeping with many good standards of living.”