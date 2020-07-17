La Lune man charged with murder of missing boy

Trevon Collins, 22, of La Lune Village, Moruga, charged with the murder of Christon Marshall Photo source TTPS

A Moruga man was expected to appear virtually before a Princes Town magistrate on Friday charged with the murder of 17-year-old Christon "Tantan" Marshall.

On Thursday, police charged Trevon Collins, 22, of La Lune Village, after receiving advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC, a release from the Police Service said.

Marshall, a form four student of the Barrackpore West Secondary School, was last seen alive on December 28. His mother reported him missing to police in January. He lived with his parents and sister at Buen Intento Road in Princes Town.

Last Friday police found skeletal remains believed to be those of Marshall in a shallow grave on a hilly area near the shore in La Lune. DNA testing must be done to confirm the identity.

Investigators believe the victim was shot and chopped.

Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III arrested Collins the day after the discovery,

Supt Sean Dhilpaul, Insp Figaro and Sgt James supervised investigations and Cpl Bridgemohan laid the charge.