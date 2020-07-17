Kamla: Race baiting a 'desperate act' by PM

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Kevan Gibbs

THE accusation of race baiting by the Prime Minister is just another act of desperation by the Keith Rowley administration, said United National Congress (UNC) leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

She made the statement via a media release in response to a Facebook post by Dr Rowley around 1.30 am on Friday. Rowley said, “Finally!!! Caught in her frequent disgusting race baiting she is reduced to repeating inane rubbish to try and lie her way out. Anyone surprised?”

This was after Persad-Bissessar apparently described him as the “black man on the other side” during a UNC virtual campaign meeting on Thursday night. However there is also the possibility she referred to him as a “blank man” as she made several references to him and the word “blank” throughout her speech.

In response to Rowley's 1.30 am post, Persad-Bissessar said, “This is politics at its lowest and most dangerous since Keith Rowley risks inciting racial discord in Trinidad and Tobago because of his reckless statements.

“Even if he misheard what was said, the connotations are so severe that one would assume that Rowley would confirm that what he was about to allege is indeed the truth before making such heinous accusations.” She went on to say that the UNC advocates for unity as “we can only rebuild our nation together.”

Persad-Bissessar said Rowley had no achievements to campaign on and nothing substantial to offer the population while her party has a plan to move the country forward.

“In my speech last night, I outlined a number of projects and initiatives we plan to implement when we return to office to create new jobs so that people can take care of their families. These include the launching of the new Digital Economy, the Biotechnology Manufacturing sector as well as the abolishing of several nuisance taxes such as the online tax.”

She added that the UNC intends to run a “clean” campaign and continued to focus on issues that mattered to the people of TT.