Kamla: 'I don't know ex-candidate's friends'

Political leader of the UNC Kamla Persad Bissessar showing her receipt after filing her nomination papers at the Elections and Boundaries office in Penal for the upcomming General Elections on August 10. - Lincoln Holder

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she could not confirm or deny claims that former UNC candidate Triston Bonterre was associated with her former political ally, ILP founder Jack Warner.

On July 13, the UNC announced it had replaced Bonterre with Prakash Williams as its Lopinot/ Bon Air West candidate.

After filing her nomination papers in Penal on Friday, Persad-Bissessar said Bonterre "withdrew for personal reasons." She did not say what those reasons were.

Asked to respond to allegations that Bonterre had ties to Warner, Persad-Bissessar replied, "I don't know who his friends may be."

She also quashed rumours that Ravi Ratiram had been replaced by former temporary opposition senator Rishi Tripathi as UNC Couva North candidate.

"I am the leader of this party. I am also the head of the screening committee. I have no knowledge of what you are speaking about," Persad-Bissessar said in response to reporters' questions on this issue.

Asked about claims that Ratiram was involved in activities which could bring the UNC into disrepute, Persad-Bissessar replied, "Then take it to the police. If you have any issues against him which are illegal, take it to the police."

Within the last two weeks, there have been protests by some Couva North constituents who were demanding that former MP Ramona Ramdial be the candidate.

At a meeting hosting by the Ummah Muslim TT Muslim Federation in Felicity on July 12, Persad-Bissessar defended the party's choice of candidates.

To those people who were upset that some former MPs were not chosen, she said. "When you make the changes now, well, who vex loss.” Ramdial has urged her former constituents to support Ratiram and the UNC.

.