Kamla: ‘I am not a racist’

Political leader of the UNC Kamla Persad Bissessar leaving with her supporters after filing her nomination papers at the Elections and Boundaries office in Penal for the upcomming General Elections on August 10. - Lincoln Holder

CLINT CHAN TACK

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar declared on Friday, "I am not a racist." She made her declaration after filing her nomination at the EBC office in Penal.

She is the UNC candidate for Siparia.

She maintained she described the Prime Minister as "blankman" during a UNC virtual meeting on Thursday.

A video clip of Persad-Bissessar from the meeting, which is circulating on social media, cast doubt on what she said, with many under the impression she said “black man.”

Referring to a release the UNC issued on the matter, Persad-Bissessar said she used words like "blanking" and "blankman" in reference to Dr Rowley.