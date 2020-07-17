Imbert: Other Diego North/East candidates may lose deposits

Diego Martin North/East Colm Imbert takes a photo with his supporters after filing his nomination papers at the Diego Martin Sports Complex for the upcoming general elections. - Ayanna Kinsale

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Savannah Terrace, Bagatelle, the United National Congress (UNC) candidate Eli Zakour for Diego Martin North/East was the first to file his nomination papers.

His supporters sat in the complex’s car park waiting for him. Supporters for the UNC and People’s National Movement (PNM) shared friendly banter while waiting on their candidates.

When Zakour came out shortly after 9 am he told Newsday that the process went well, was very smooth and he had no problems at all.

He added that the preparations at the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) were successful.

“We did come by last week for the preliminary, so we had no problems today.”

Zakour, Finance Minister and PNM candidate Colm Imbert, Progressive Empowerment Party’s (PEP) leader Phillip Edward Alexander and Myron Bruce, the Movement for National Development’s (MND) candidate, filed their papers at the complex.

All said the process went well. Imbert said this was his ninth time.

Some of the other candidates were concerned about the paving of the Diego Martin Main Road, with some saying it was an election gimmick.

Imbert said he has been the area’s MP for 29 years and infrastructure work is done all of the time.

“I am sorry for them. I think the treasury might be $30,000 richer at the end of the day. I rather suspect they might all lose their deposit.

"But we shall see.”

Port of Spain mayor and constituency chairman Joel Martinez was among those accompanying Imbert as he filed his nomination.

MND’s political leader Garvin Nicholas filed his nomination papers at the Diego Martin Central Secondary School.