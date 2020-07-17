Illegal immigrants held in Aranguez raid

SHANE SUPERVILLE

A group of illegal immigrants were arrested in Aranguez on Thursday night.

Police said members of the North Eastern Division Task Force, the El Socorro CID and other units went to a house at John Dulam Street, Aranguez, at around 8 pm, when they found 17 Venezuelans.

Police said none of the people had any documents.

They were taken to the El Socorro Police Station and were expected to be handed over to officials from the Immigration Division on Friday morning.