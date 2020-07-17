HOPEFUL HOTELIERS

Chris James, president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association. -

THE aggressive marketing campaign being run by the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) to boost domestic tourism and generate economic activity on the island has not borne much fruit thus far.

THTA president Chris James said on Wednesday, while people are looking at the association’s website Tobagolime.com, that interest has not translated into bookings for July.

James said he also received feedback from members, which revealed bookings are coming in slowly.

“I think we are going to better in August than we have in July,” he told Newsday Tobago.

“A lot of people are looking at the websites and they are starting to book July. But July is looking a bit soft.

“We have not got much business for July I am afraid, probably between 15 and 20 per cent with only 15 per cent of the properties opened.”

He added: “The larger hotels hope to open in August where bookings are looking stronger.”

Tobago’s hotel and service sector was shut down when the Government announced the lockdown on non-essential activity in March to prevent the spread of covid19.

The Government subsequently issued a $50 million grant facility to hoteliers to improve their properties during the pandemic.

And while some hotels and guesthouses have struggled to resume operations, James said many properties remain closed.

“So, it will be interesting to see what happens in late July or August when they open.”James said the website outlines all of the “special deals” to attract visitors.

“It is picking up. A lot of people are viewing but I know a lot of the schools have exams now in Trinidad. So that is probably one of the reasons why we have not got as many visitors. But we are hopeful it is going to pick up for August.”

James said he is cautiously optimistic.

“I am a bit optimistic for August. I don’t want to get too excited with the things that are going on but there we are. You never know.”

James said when he watches the news and reads about the impact of covid19 in many countries around the world, “it is still worrying.

“But, let’s keep one day at a time because we are running a good campaign.”

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis recently acknowledged the island has been relying on domestic tourism since the onset of the covid19 pandemic.

Dennis, who is also Secretary for Tourism, Culture and Transportation, said Trinidadians have no options for travel at this time because of the closure of the borders.

“Our brothers and sisters in Trinidad have nowehere else to go at the moment. And Tobago is as good as any destination and open for business,” he had said on June 4, at the launch of the I Love Tobago gateway sign in Scarborough

“We are treating with our issues in the sector and we will position ourselves to capitalise on this crisis and maximise the opportunities available to us at this time.”