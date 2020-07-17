Hope from Beetham Gardens

THE EDITOR: It was a pleasure listening to Kareem Marcelle, a product of Beetham Gardens, on TTT’s Morning Show on July 9. What a gentleman he proved to be, as he spoke with Lisa Wickham, painting a beautiful picture of what “Beetham is capable of.” It was a walk through the park as he executed with clarity and composure his experience growing up in this downtrodden community.

Marcelle has just qualified with a law degree from the University of the West Indies, after attending Sacred Heart Boys RC (formerly Western Boys) and Trinity College. His articulation was smooth as silk, just keeping your salivary glands thirsty for more appetisers.

This young man has places to go; he is on the path of becoming a future Chief Justice, just as Clinton Bernard who came from behind the bridge – class is class anywhere.

I salute Marcelle’s parents who are responsible for his training and upbringing.

Marcelle was not afraid to speak about the ills of his community but somehow I felt there was hope. He said he was prepared to duck or run whenever a “crawling” vehicle entered his community because that is the reality.

To my fellow black lives, never give up on your dream and always believe because all things are possible.

I am a product of behind the bridge, but Trincity is now my home and I pay regular visits to my hometown in Laventille since my mother, in her 90s, still resides there. I try in my humble way to keep in touch with my base since I can’t be afraid of myself.

The area has deteriorated a lot, but I can’t give up because it needs leadership and guidance. All of us need to put all hands on deck to restore the hill and its environs to some sort of respectability.

The politicians have failed to some extent, but honestly they have provided an institute of technology and a beautiful swimming pool. So people behind the bridge, make use of what was given, don’t let others from outside come and enjoy the facilities that are available.

We can make it if we try.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity