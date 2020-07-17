High-powered rifles found in Petit Valley
SHANE SUPERVILLE
Police seized three high-powered rifles and ammunition in Petit Valley on Thursday evening.
Police said a team from the Western Division went to a forested area on Upper Cameron Road at around 6 pm.
They found a black plastic bag containing an SK assault rifle.
They also found an AR15 and an AK47 assault rifle with 22 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a fallen log.
No one was arrested.
