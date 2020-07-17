Fuad Abu Bakr promises change if given a chance

Fuad Abu Bakr Political leader of the New National Vision (NNV) and candidate for the Port-of-Spain South electoral district, after filing his nomination papers at the Alexandra Street station on Friday morning. - Vidya Thurab

He faces an uphill battle in the Port of Spain South constituency. But leader of the New National Vision (NNV) Fuad Abu Bakr has vowed to bring about social reforms and improve self-sufficiency in at-risk communities if elected as MP.

Speaking with Newsday at the St Clair police station on Alexandra Street, after filing his nomination papers on Friday, Bakr said despite contesting a PNM stronghold, he was confident he could wrest the constituency from prospective candidate Keith Scotland, as he has maintained close relations with the community.

Bakr accused the government of neglecting the communities and said it had nothing to offer the people by way of representation, citing his own efforts to connect with constituents.

"The Port of Spain South seat is a PNM stranglehold. They have been neglecting them, suppressing them for quite some time. These people of Port of Spain South are ready to change. They are ready to stand up and speak out.

"Up to last night I was walking through Nelson and George Streets at around 9 pm and I don't think any other candidate, like Mr Scotland, has done that. A representative is supposed to connect with the people. We understand those people, we live with those people and will properly represent the aspirations, the dreams, the concerns these people have."

Bakr also accused the PNM of being out of touch with supporters and said most constituents wanted opportunities to provide for themselves rather than government handouts.