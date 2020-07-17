Fabien: 'Parties a lot like gangs'

Independent candidate Errol Fabien has compared big political parties to gangs.

Fabien is vying for the St Joseph seat in the 2020 general election on August 10.

He spoke at the St Joseph Community Centre as he and other candidates filed their nomination papers.

Fabien said there was a phenomenon among voters where they would vote based on party and the political leader, rather than the representative of the constituency.

"I've seen this gang business from the very top in Parliament all the way down. You see, one of the things about gangs is that they all dress alike," Fabien said.

"Another thing is that they all follow one ultimate leader.

"I am not here pounding anyone, I am just saying there is a resemblance between gangs and political parties. There is a resemblance in the way they operate.

"But there should only be one gang, and that is the TT gang, and we should all get behind it."

He knocked the disregard some supporters of major parties have for some communities, with litter and signs that are left behind after elections are over.

He said TT has been conditioned to favour party politics.

"I think MPs should start representing the people and not their political leaders, and that is why I am an independent. If I become minister when I go in front Parliament the sign in front of me would not have 'PNM' or 'UNC,' it will say 'St Joseph.'"

Fabien cited job creation, recovery from the social and economic fallout, and finding new revenue streams as some of his plans if elected.

He said he would return to the community centre later in the afternoon.

Former MP Terence Deyalsingh said while independent representatives are a vital part of the electoral process, after the elections they are hardly ever seen or heard of.

"Any party or representative should be encouraged, as it is part of the electoral process, everyone has a right to go to the public and seek their franchise. But after the elections many of these parties vanish. They grow very shallow roots for the election period.

"But if any independent party wants to work with us, my arms are wide open."

Deyalsingh said under his tenure, St Joseph got community centres built and refurbished, and there were improvements in access to water in areas like Lemon Drive and Quarry Road. He added that his position as Minister of Health did not hinder his performance, because in both roles he had strong teams supporting him.

UNC candidate Ahloy Hunt rubbished Deyalsingh's claims of developing St Joseph. He said Deyalsingh and the PNM had abandoned the area and several projects in it.

"Where is the development? Can you find it?

"Talk is cheap. Performance beats old talk. Building community centres in the last three months of your tenure is not performance," Hunt said.

He said flood-relief programmes, better management of utilities, access to water, and sustainable jobs would be some of the benefits that St Joseph would gain under the UNC.

"In some areas, there are power lines running straight through a home's porch.

"We also need proper irrigation, but we cannot get that without a proper water supply.

"We had a school which was 90 per cent completed, but it was abandoned."

But the UNC, he said, has " a master plan to revive this country."