Eradicating hunger and malnutrition

THE EDITOR: The global objective of achieving zero hunger by 2030 will not be achieved at the current rate of progress, particularly as more people are going hungry and malnutrition persists.

Tens of millions have joined the ranks of the chronically undernourished over the past five years and countries around the world continue to struggle with multiple forms of malnutrition.

High costs and low affordability also mean billions cannot eat healthily or nutritiously. The hungry are most numerous in Asia, but expanding fastest in Africa.

Overcoming hunger and malnutrition in all forms (including undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, overweight and obesity) are about more than securing enough food to survive. What people eat and especially what children eat must also be nutritious.

Yet a key obstacle is the high cost of nutritious foods and the low affordability of healthy diets for vast numbers of families. Governments across the world should make urgent efforts and commitments in ensuring that hunger and malnutrition are eradicated by 2030.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

London