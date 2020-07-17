‘Community team not knee-jerk response to protests’

Anthony Watkins -

ANTHONY Watkins is head of the Community Recovery Committee established by the Prime Minister on July 2. But he says he could not confirm any link between the establishment of the team and the protests in East Port of Spain, which took place just days earlier.

The PM announced the formation of the committee in a post-Cabinet media briefing three days after widespread protests began in East Port of Spain and elsewhere. The protests were over the police killing of three men in Morvant on June 27.

Watkins, however, steered clear of drawing a direct connection between the two events when asked if the committee would work toward building trust between the police and depressed communities.

Watkins is a psychologist and lead consultant at his own firm, Odyssey Consult Inc.

He said, “(The PM) made comments about his concerns about these kinds of things long before (the protests). So I don’t know what the nexus is between the establishment of the committee and the events with the police. “But let me say this: there are a number of stakeholders with whom the community will have to interface.”

LOOK AT

‘HOTSPOTS’

For instance, he said, “The community does have an interface with the education system, so there are things that happen in the school there and how education is delivered and how well it is taken up by members of the community.”

Other relationships included those between members of those communities and employers and businesspeople – “That is a relationship that also we could see improve” – and the financial sector...and the police, when the police do what they have to do.

“So,” he concluded, “it’s not a police-specific issue, but it is, in many ways: how do our communities, as they seek to recover, engage a number of stakeholders, who have impacts on their lives and who they have to treat with?”

Watkins said his committee’s initial recommendations will be presented to the PM around mid-August, before budget preparations are complete.

“Whatever our plans are, we will discuss with him (PM) and then we will make a submission in terms of possible inclusion or exclusion in the budget,” he said.

Under Watkins, the committee includes Minister of Community Development Nyan Gadsby-Dolly; a director of the Children’s Authority, Nichola Harvey-Mitchell; football coach and community activist Jamaal Shabazz; radio and television personality Hans des Vignes; consultant and motivational speaker Curtis Toussaint; and author Akosua Edwards.

Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford, music producer Christopher Leacock (“Jillionaire”) and economist Keron Victor were added later.

Newsday asked Watkins whether issues on the ground in depressed communities can be adequately addressed without also addressing potential underlying contributors, like white-collar crime and perceived injustices perpetrated by the State.

MANY ISSUES

He replied: “This is not a today issue. There are a number of contributors. There are political, certainly economic issues, and issues around a sense of exclusion or injustice.

“Right now, in fact, we are looking at some of the work that has been done already in terms of understanding the issues, and there are a number of papers, research issues and so on, which we have to look at and see what they can say to us.”

But, he said, “You cannot solve a 2020 problem looking at 2010 research. Things would have evolved. Things would have changed.”

The committee will also be “stepping out” into the community.

“We are assembling a list of stakeholders, people with whom we have to engage to begin (that dialogue). We have to co-engineer the future with people in the communities. Even if we have a perception of what the issue is, it has to be validated. We have to find out from them what their real concerns and what some of the real dynamics are.” He said the committee’s initial submission will reflect an understandning of what the issues are, along with some preliminary plans, “for the next year or so, and what it will take to make that happen.

“We have our jobs to do in terms of the communities. There are some short-term, medium- and long-term things in terms of really turning things around.”

The PM, who recently hosted the committee at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, said it was created to evaluate depressed communities and design their paths forward.