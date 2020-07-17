CAPE, CSEC exams run smoothly so far

HILLVIEW College principal Leslie Mahase on Wednesday told Newsday this year’s running of CAPE and CSEC exams, under covid19 protocols, was going smoothly.

“We have put in all the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health mandates, as regards to sanitisation. We have procured and arranged for sinks to be installed, with hand soap and sanitisers. Signage is up all over the school at strategic points. So far things have worked out well.”

He said the exam invigilators have been doing an excellent job. “They have met on a few occasions and they have brought their assistant invigilators up to speed. So far all has gone well.” Mahase was quite satisfied with the exam conditions for his pupils.

“We’ve had some challenges with students being a bit uncomfortable at times without air-conditioning, but we’ve circumvented that by purchasing some fans. Hopefully all will be well.

“Fortunately the exams themselves are not very long. Most are about an hour and a half at the CAPE level and one hour and15 minutes at CSEC. So the kids finish their exams in a reasonable period and then they’re out.”

Mahase said exams at Hillview have been taking place since Monday. “Almost every day there is an exam at either level (CAPE and CSEC.)”

Asked if pupils had to wear masks while writing exams, he said, “No, it’s optional. Most of them choose not to. But so far we’ve had no complaints. No-one has sneezed or coughed. Students are pretty comfortable. By God’s grace all is well, so far.”

Mahase said the spacing between desks is sufficient. “And of course the hall is open and well ventilated. So I think they’re pretty safe with the arrangement as proposed by the education ministry. I tend to believe the six foot distance will suffice.”

Newsday asked his views on the Caribbean Examination Council’s (CXCs) ditching of paper two - structured/essay-styled questions - this year at CSEC and CAPE levels, which now is largely based on paper one (multiple choice) plus school-based assessments (SBAs.)

“It is unfortunate. It is unfortunate that paper two, which is the longer of the two papers, is left out, but we are not in normal times.

“I think one of the main reasons for sticking with the paper one is the turnaround time, in terms of issuing it, students writing the exams, and getting the results out.

“With the paper two you were going to have to pull together teams of personnel from CXC, teachers, to mark this and it’s going to take a while.” By contrast, he reckoned the marking of the paper one would be done very quickly by electronic means.

“That will facilitate a quick turnaround in getting the results out. This is very important to facilitate the matriculation of many of our students to tertiary education, and of course form fives to form six, to get them back into the school system as quickly as possible.