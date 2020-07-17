Belmont man killed after fight with neighbour

JENSEN LA VENDE

A Belmont man was gunned down on Friday morning after having a disagreement with a neighbour.

Police reports said Michael Sheldon John, 47, of Upper St Francois Valley Road, was shot dead at his home.

They said around 10 am, John had a falling-out with a neighbour, who left and returned with two of his brothers. When the three arrived John was shot dead.

Police could not say what the neighbours had been fighting over.