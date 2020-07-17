Belmont man killed after fight with neighbour
JENSEN LA VENDE
A Belmont man was gunned down on Friday morning after having a disagreement with a neighbour.
Police reports said Michael Sheldon John, 47, of Upper St Francois Valley Road, was shot dead at his home.
They said around 10 am, John had a falling-out with a neighbour, who left and returned with two of his brothers. When the three arrived John was shot dead.
Police could not say what the neighbours had been fighting over.
Comments
"Belmont man killed after fight with neighbour"