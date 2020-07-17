Beckles present TT’s SDG goals progress to UN

Pennelope Beckles. -

This country is well on its way in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, according to TT’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York Pennelope Beckles.

States presented their Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) to the United Nations in a two week-long conference which included a high-level political forum on sustainable development and a three-day ministerial meeting held under the UN Economic and Social Council. The theme was “Accelerated action and transformative pathways: realizing the decade of action and delivery for sustainable development.”

Beckles in her presentation of TTs first VNRs noted that it was centred around eight of the 17 SDGs and they were incorporated into TT’s national development strategy and vision 2030. The eight SDGs are good health care (SDG 3), quality education (SDG 4), gender equality (SDG 5), decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), climate action (SDG 13), peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG 16) and partnerships for the goals (SDG 17).

She explained that TT’s plan focused on putting people first by nurturing asset; delivering good governance and service excellence; improving productivity through quality infrastructure and transportation; building globally competitive businesses and placing the environment at the centre of social and economic development.

Beckles said, “Our commitment to “Leaving No-One Behind” has been anchored in the strengthening of the country's public policy framework through vision 2030 and the implementation of several policy initiatives directly related to SDG 3, SDG 4, SDG 5 and SDG 10.”

She noted that while TT and the world suffered tremendous losses due to covid19, this country minimised economic contraction through adjustments, reforms, and private sector support.

“Government has taken a multi-dimensional approach, with the introduction of a number of financial and economic measures to minimise contraction of the economy and maintain economic activity.

“This was in conjunction with the creation of a 'Road to Recovery' committee which comprised representatives from government, private sector, civil society, labour and academia, which was established to develop a plan for the reopening of society and the road to economic recovery for the post-pandemic period,” Beckles said.

She highlighted the progress within the health system through improved statistics in mortality rates with the Perinatal Information System which improves evidenced-based clinical decision-making for mothers and their new-born babies.

Beckles noted that, “The system contributed to the annual decline in the maternal mortality rate between 2015, from 42.9 per 100,000 live births to 12.3 per 100,000 live births, in 2018.

“Our nation's health sector also recorded a decline in the under-five mortality rates from 13.9 per 1,000 live births in 2016 to 11.3 per 1,000 live births in 2018.”

Beckles further noted TT’s moves to provide education for all with the increase of in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centers (SDG 4); gender equality (SDG 5) through the increased participation of women in politics and reduced inequalities (SDG 10).

“The increase of the national minimum wage from $15 per hour, to $17.50 per hour, was in part aimed at improving the living conditions of the poor and vulnerable. These measures are further supported by a robust legal and policy framework which includes child protection and Gender -Based Violence units in our police service, she said.

Climate change, a big concern for small island developing states (SIDS) was of key importance to TT, Beckles pointed out and its contribution has been continued reduction in overall cumulative emissions from the electricity generation, industry, and transportation sectors.

Beckles added that TT continued to strive for strong institutions with the collaboration of government, law enforcement, academia, and civil societies among others for its effectiveness, but there remained challenges.

She said, “Undoubtedly, TT has made commendable strides. We are more cognisant of the challenges that could hinder our realisation of the 2030 Agenda. Climate change, citizen insecurity, socioeconomic and environmental vulnerabilities and the uncertainty stemming from the covid19 pandemic can all undermine our development ambitions.”