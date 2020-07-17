Ameen: No PNM strongholds on E-W Corridor

Khadijah Ameen, files her nomination papers to become the UNC candidate for St Augustine, Today is Nomination Day for candidates hoping to contest the constituency seats in the upcoming General Elections 2020, on Monday 10th August, 2020. UTT Valsayn Teachers College, Valsayn South, South Main Road, Friday, July 17, 2020. - ROGER JACOB

UNC candidate for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen said she has realised there are no PNM strongholds along the East-West Corridor.

She said she came to this realisation during her campaigning for the constituency.

"The children of (the) 'PNM till I die' are thinking differently and are coming out in support of Kamla Persad-Bissessar The fact that many of hem have had no employment or are experiencing lack of employment in the last five years cannot be changed by any giveaways PNM doing now. They have seen what the PNM has done to the country for the last five years and they have made up their minds.

"Many people in areas people think are PNM are supporting us and are going to vote for their UNC candidate. So there will be some surprises."

Ameen was speaking after filing nomination papers for the constituency on Friday.