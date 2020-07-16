US to repatriate citizens on Friday

AMERICANS in this country will be repatriated to their homeland via a commercial flight on Friday.

The United States Embassy in Port of Spain reported via a press release on Tuesday that a flight with commercial carrier JetBlue will depart at 1 pm from Piarco International Airport, bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

“We urge US citizens (and legal permanent residents of the US) who wish to travel to the United States to contact the airline directly to reserve a seat on its website www.jetblue.com,” the embassy said in its statement. The embassy indicated that people cannot reserve tickets or hotel reservations on behalf of a passenger. Luggage and pet arrangements must be co-ordinated directly with the airline when purchasing tickets. Forward travel options from New York City should be made as soon as possible with available commercial airlines operating from JFK Airport and are the responsibility of the passenger.

“The United States Embassy does not know when regular commercial flights to the United States will resume. There are currently no other scheduled flights to the United States or anywhere else.

US citizens who choose not to take this flight must be prepared to stay in Trinidad and Tobago until commercial air travel resumes,” the release stated.

The travelers must have valid travel documents to board this flight, including a valid US passport or a valid foreign passport and a US lawful permanent residence card (Green Card).

Individuals needing assistance with emergency documentation may contact the embassy at ACSPOS@state.gov or call 622-6371. The embassy release made it clear that travelers who experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, sneeze, or shortness of breath will not be allowed to board the flight.