UNC: Money in t-shirt video is bogus

File photo of UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar at the opening of the UNC’s campaign office in St Mary’s, Moruga last week. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER -

THE UNC on Thursday accused the PNM of creating a fake video on social media portraying a man with money wrapped in a UNC jersey, allegedly as part of campaigning. The UNC in a statement Thursday, said the PNM was engaging in mischief. “The video was no doubt created in an attempt to add credence to (PNM political leader) Keith Rowley's bogus claims that the UNC has been engaging in buying votes,” said the UNC.

At a PNM virtual meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister alleged the UNC was paying individuals $300 each to go on UNC walkabouts.

“The UNC condemns this blatant attempt by the PNM and their operatives to accuse the UNC of this shameful act.”

The UNC called on the PNM to condemn the video, saying all should instead focus on the real issues affecting the people of TT.

“We continue to urge all our candidates to follow and abide by the guidelines set out by political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar and continue a safe, ethical, respectful, and honourable campaign.”

The UNC urged the population to ask real questions of their candidates.

“What are their plans for job creation? What are their plans for crime control? What are their plans for our children's future? These are the questions that should be asked.

“In the heat of this campaign, we especially urge our young candidates and young voters to not taint yourselves or follow the masses. You can set a new standard that will be a model for all to follow. Now is the time. Let's get TT working again.”